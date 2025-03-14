Fox News Host Jesse Watters Reveals His Mother Is 'Upset' at Donald Trump for Cutting Funding Where His Sister Works
Jesse Watters revealed his family has been impacted by President Donald Trump's spending cuts.
The Fox News host disclosed that his sister, who works at Johns Hopkins University, was directly affected by the elimination of federal grants to the institution.
The university is slashing over 2,000 jobs after the White House eliminated $800 million in federal grants to the famous medical research institution.
This move, part of the broader restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development orchestrated by Trump and White House adviser Elon Musk, has resulted in significant job losses to medical research institutions across the country.
Watters praised the efforts of Trump and Musk with guest Ned Ryun, who alleged that federal grant money to universities is "being used to fund leftists."
"And so, you take away that funding, and you begin to take away that pillar," Ryun said. "And then you look at what’s taking place with the colleges right now. I hope they continue going down this path of not only yanking funding, I hope they go after their endowments. Most of these colleges and universities are indoctrination centers of higher learning that are churning out leftists. And I think we need to have a really strong look at going after their endowments as well."
Watters replied by revealing how the cuts at Johns Hopkins affected his loved ones.
"Yeah, I just saw some news that Trump took some grants away from Johns Hopkins, where my sister works," the host said. "And now my mom’s upset. She’s texting me. It’s gonna be a whole family thing. So, we’ll have to deal without over the weekend."
Watters’ mother, Anne Purvis, has sent critical text messages to her son since 2017, when he became co-host of The Five. Later, producers introduced a segment called "Mom Texts," in which the 46-year-old conservative regularly read his mother’s messaged to him aloud.
The Fox News host's mom has even tried to give her son some advice when he moved to primetime to replace Tucker Carlson.
"Congratulations, honeybun. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments ... Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions," she told her son. "Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?"
This isn't the first time the Trump administration's decisions have had an impact on Watters' personal life.
Last month, the pro-MAGA anchor revealed his friend Chris, a veteran, was fired by the Pentagon as part of Musk and DOGE's recent downsizing efforts.
"A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Military, one of the guys who has killed a lot of bad guys," Watters said at the time. "Put his life on the line. He punched out after 20 years of working for the Pentagon. And he’s only been there a few months, so his probationary period, he just found out he’s probably going to get laid off. He’s going to get DOGE’d."