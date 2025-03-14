Fox News Host Jesse Watters Reveals His Mother Is 'Upset' at Donald Trump for Cutting Funding Where His Sister Works

Watters praised the efforts of Trump and Musk with guest Ned Ryun, who alleged that federal grant money to universities is "being used to fund leftists."

"And so, you take away that funding, and you begin to take away that pillar," Ryun said. "And then you look at what’s taking place with the colleges right now. I hope they continue going down this path of not only yanking funding, I hope they go after their endowments. Most of these colleges and universities are indoctrination centers of higher learning that are churning out leftists. And I think we need to have a really strong look at going after their endowments as well."

Watters replied by revealing how the cuts at Johns Hopkins affected his loved ones.

"Yeah, I just saw some news that Trump took some grants away from Johns Hopkins, where my sister works," the host said. "And now my mom’s upset. She’s texting me. It’s gonna be a whole family thing. So, we’ll have to deal without over the weekend."