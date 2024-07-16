Ingrid Andress 'Dethrones' Fergie After Singing the 'Worst National Anthem Rendition Ever' at 2024 MLB Home Run Derby: Watch
Ingrid Andress might want to stay off of social media after her questionable performance of the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.
The four-time Grammy nominee became the subject of online mockery as a result of missing some key notes while singing "The Star Spangled Banner" at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday night, July 15.
Like any baseball game or related sporting event, Andress took to the field to signal the start of the home run derby, however, it wasn't long before her vocals took both players and attendees by surprise.
Videos of her performance quickly went viral across various social media platforms, with many online trolls declaring Andress' rendition replaced Fergie's infamous version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018.
"Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst national anthem performance," one user mocked via X (formerly named Twitter) alongside a meme of someone excitedly jumping up and down, as another troll joked: "Ingrid Andress giving Fergie a run for worst national anthem ever performed."
"My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever," a third hater declared, while a fourth admitted, "I'm so sorry, I'm sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I've ever heard in my whole life."
Some fans jumped to Andress' defense, with one supporter stating: "I am truly so sad for Ingrid Andress :(. One night that you hope gets you some PR but you’re nervous out of your mind and everyone thinks they have permission to be cruel. I can’t imagine sitting at home watching that back and reading comment after comment after being excited :(."
Another admirer defended, "if Ingrid Andress' biggest crime is having an off performance and y’all wanna cancel her for it I beg you get a hobby or direct your nasty passion towards somebody who actually deserves the slander. Give it a rest oooh my god you’re lowering my IQ."
- 24 Celebrities Who Were Rumored to Have Hooked Up: From John Stamos and Demi Moore to Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez
- Who Is Who? Brad Pitt, Fergie, Paul McCartney and More Celebrities Who Do Not Use Their Real Names
- Surprise! Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie At The VMAs For Her First Live Performance In Years
Ahead of her performance on Monday, Andress announced the upcoming release of her new single "Colorado 9," which comes out on July 24. To celebrate, the country singer also revealed the addition of "two new shows" in Nashville and Denver later this month.
It's unclear if she will, but the 32-year-old has yet to address her shaky performance at this time. Andress' comments section on Instagram is also notably disabled — likely to keep incessant hate off of her social media page.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Andress is best known for her breakthrough single, "More Hearts Than Mine," which found itself at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her and Sam Hunt's song "Wishful Drinking" — a tune that landed at Nos. 30 and 47, respectively.
The Colorado-raised singer and songwriter's track "The Stranger" made it to No. 49 on Country Airplay. Her debut album Lady Like was released in March 2020, with her sophomore album, Good Person, dropping in 2022.