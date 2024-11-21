'Sad' Boy George Regrets Making 'Not Very Nice' Comments About Liam Payne Days Before Singer's Death

Boy George wishes he could take back unfriendly comments he said about Liam Payne in the days before his devastating death at age 31.

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, November 21, episode of the "High Performance" podcast, George spoke to hosts Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes about remorse he felt following news the late One Direction singer fell from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.