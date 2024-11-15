Liam Payne Seen With Hotel Employee Charged in His Death Just 3 Hours Before Singer's Fatal Fall: Video

In a video obtained by a news publication, Payne could be seen taking an elevator to the basement of CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before meeting up with an employee accused of delivering the "Teardrops" singer drugs just hours before his fatal fall.

The clip shows the hotel staffer — a bellboy named Ezequiel David Pereyra, per the news outlet's sources — stacking chairs with some of his colleagues before Payne appears. The pair were spotted shaking hands and talking briefly before Pereyra exits through a doorway.