Liam Payne Seen With Hotel Employee Charged in His Death Just 3 Hours Before Singer's Fatal Fall: Video
Part of Liam Payne's final hours have been unveiled in newly released hotel surveillance footage.
The late One Direction singer was seen interacting with one of the three men charged in connection to his devastating death on Wednesday, October 16, at age 31.
In a video obtained by a news publication, Payne could be seen taking an elevator to the basement of CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before meeting up with an employee accused of delivering the "Teardrops" singer drugs just hours before his fatal fall.
The clip shows the hotel staffer — a bellboy named Ezequiel David Pereyra, per the news outlet's sources — stacking chairs with some of his colleagues before Payne appears. The pair were spotted shaking hands and talking briefly before Pereyra exits through a doorway.
Police believe the worker delivered drugs to Payne in a Dove soap container at some point during their interactions. The box of soap was found ripped open alongside scattered powdery white substances inside of the late pop star's hotel room.
The hotel surveillance footage was recorded around 2:04 p.m. — roughly three hours before police were called about an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol" shortly after 5 p.m. local time.
As OK! previously reported, audio from a 911 call made moments before Payne's death shows the hotel manager begging for law enforcement to send help because of the "Night Changes" singer's erratic behaviors.
"We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger," the manager pleaded in audio translated to English from Spanish.
"He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life," the worker eerily warned.
It was only minutes before the nature of the call changed, as the manager simply started asking for "SAME" to come, referring to Argentina’s system for medical emergencies, after appearing to hear Payne plummet to his death from the balcony of his third floor hotel room.
Payne sustained "extremely serious injuries" — including "internal and external hemorrhage" — causing him to be pronounced dead at the scene.
The dad-of-one's family was left "utterly devastated by the news" of their loved one's passing, admitting in a statement: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," the family of Payne — who shared his son Bear, 7, with his ex Cheryl Cole — concluded.
TMZ obtained hotel surveillance footage of Payne in the hotel's basement.