or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne
OK LogoNEWS

Suspect in Liam Payne's Death Promises to Tell Police Everything He 'Saw' and 'Experienced Firsthand' Before Singer Died

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died on October 16.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Despite being charged in connection with the death of One Direction band member Liam Payne, CasaSur Palermo hotel employee Braian Nahuel Paiz is eager to help the police with whatever he can throughout their investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
suspect liam payne death promises tell cops everything saw experienced
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne fell from the third story balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want to contribute everything: my phone, everything to the investigation," he told a news outlet. "I have nothing that can harm me. … The other thing is to contribute what I saw personally and what I experienced firsthand."

Paiz added that he hasn't testified yet, but he hopes "justice [will] be served."

Article continues below advertisement
suspect liam payne death promises tell cops everything saw experienced
Source: MEGA

Three people have been charged in connection with Liam Payne's death.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Paiz and two other people were charged with "abandonment leading to death" and the "supply and facilitation of narcotics" to the late boy band singer. Paiz did admit to hanging out with Payne at his hotel, but has insisted that he "did not supply" him with any drugs.

"We met up with Liam, [it was] chill. We met, we listened to some music. He asked me what kind of music I liked, hip hop or dance. I told him dance," the former hotel employee alleged. "The person who was there before [me], I suppose, left him the box of soap and everything [that smuggled the drugs up to his room]."

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
suspect liam payne death promises tell cops everything saw experienced
Source: MEGA

A source said Liam Payne was a bad mental place in the days before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

However, when another person arrived at the hotel room, Paiz said Payne asked him to leave.

"I don’t know what was going on, what was that," he added. "I realized, because I had my back turned and he turned around, what was going on. I turned around, got up, opened the door and there was no one."

Days later, Paiz said he learned about Payne's fatal fall from his third story hotel room.

"It was really bad. I got really sad, really bad at work," he revealed. "It took everything from me."

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne secret instagram argentinian waiter drugs death suspect
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was under the influence of several substances at the time of his passing.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Payne, 31, passed away after suffering fatal injuries connected with a fall from his hotel balcony on October 16. Medical examiners also confirmed he had a toxic combination of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and "pink cocaine" in his system.

Days after his death, a source spilled Payne had been "battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”

"They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab," added the source.

Paiz spoke with Us Weekly about his relationship with Payne.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.