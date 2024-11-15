Suspect in Liam Payne's Death Promises to Tell Police Everything He 'Saw' and 'Experienced Firsthand' Before Singer Died
Despite being charged in connection with the death of One Direction band member Liam Payne, CasaSur Palermo hotel employee Braian Nahuel Paiz is eager to help the police with whatever he can throughout their investigation.
"I want to contribute everything: my phone, everything to the investigation," he told a news outlet. "I have nothing that can harm me. … The other thing is to contribute what I saw personally and what I experienced firsthand."
Paiz added that he hasn't testified yet, but he hopes "justice [will] be served."
As OK! previously reported, Paiz and two other people were charged with "abandonment leading to death" and the "supply and facilitation of narcotics" to the late boy band singer. Paiz did admit to hanging out with Payne at his hotel, but has insisted that he "did not supply" him with any drugs.
"We met up with Liam, [it was] chill. We met, we listened to some music. He asked me what kind of music I liked, hip hop or dance. I told him dance," the former hotel employee alleged. "The person who was there before [me], I suppose, left him the box of soap and everything [that smuggled the drugs up to his room]."
However, when another person arrived at the hotel room, Paiz said Payne asked him to leave.
"I don’t know what was going on, what was that," he added. "I realized, because I had my back turned and he turned around, what was going on. I turned around, got up, opened the door and there was no one."
Days later, Paiz said he learned about Payne's fatal fall from his third story hotel room.
"It was really bad. I got really sad, really bad at work," he revealed. "It took everything from me."
As OK! previously reported, Payne, 31, passed away after suffering fatal injuries connected with a fall from his hotel balcony on October 16. Medical examiners also confirmed he had a toxic combination of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and "pink cocaine" in his system.
Days after his death, a source spilled Payne had been "battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”
"They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab," added the source.
Paiz spoke with Us Weekly about his relationship with Payne.