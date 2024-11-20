Liam Payne Laid to Rest: One Direction Members Reunite for Beloved Star's Funeral After Shocking Death
Liam Payne's family and friends — including the members of One Direction — have said their final goodbyes to the late singer.
The "Teardrops" singer's loved ones gathered for his funeral this week in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England, more than one month after Payne's tragic passing at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16.
Payne's bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — all attended the funeral on Wednesday, November 20.
The four were photographed separately as they entered the church, where the private service is taking place. Kate Cassidy, Payne's girlfriend at the time of his death, was also there, in addition to Cheryl Cole, the mother of his son, Bear.
Payne's coffin arrived to the church in a white horse-drawn carriage, with flowers spelling out the words "son" and "daddy," Variety reported.
While Payne's funeral guest list was kept under wraps ahead of the somber ceremony, there was one person strongly prohibited from attending.
The former boy band member's manager Rogelio "Roger" Nores was strictly "not welcome" at Payne's funeral, a source spilled to a news publication ahead of the gathering, as the late star's friend is currently being investigated by authorities in Argentina in connection to the artist's passing.
"Liam's family want his funeral to go off without a hitch and right now opinions are strained when it comes to Roger," the insider explained. "It's true he and Liam had a bond but he's never been popular when it comes to Liam's wider circle."
Nores — who was arrested earlier this month along with two other potential suspects — was with Payne at CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires shortly before he horrifically fell from the balcony of his third floor room at the property.
"There is a difference in the narrative, Roger would say he stepped back from working with Liam — others would say he was pushed," the confidante continued. "Many people didn't even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month."
"Due to the ongoing investigation in Argentina, he's not welcome at this week's service," the source noted. "In the days leading up to his death, Liam and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had been to Roger's home."
Nores also joined Payne and Cassidy on their outing to see fellow One Direction alum Niall Horan's concert at Movistar Arena in Argentina roughly two weeks before the late pop star's drug-related death.
Payne's manager has vehemently denied involvement in his friend's passing, insisting: "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left."
Nores — who claimed he was no longer Payne's manager — added: "I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I've given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness and I haven't spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since".
"He was just my very dear friend," Nores noted. "I'm really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I've been missing my friend every day."
Payne's family was, as expected, "utterly devastated" by the "Night Changes" singer's death, noting in a statement: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."
