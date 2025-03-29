Angelina Jolie Plans Epic Summer Escape for 6 Kids — Without Brad Pitt, Source Reveals: 'Could Be a Negotiating Nightmare'
Angelina Jolie is set to whisk her six kids away on a much-anticipated summer getaway, and the plot thickens when it comes to their estranged dad, Brad Pitt! The 49-year-old star mom is desperately seeking an escape from L.A. while navigating her complicated dynamics with her ex-husband.
Since their split in 2016, the former couple's kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — have been spending quality time with their mother. But as families often do, they keep their distance from dad.
"As soon as the twins are done their semester, Jolie wants them all to get out of L.A. for a good chunk of the summer,” an insider revealed to In Touch. “Where they go is going to depend on her schedule with work."
Rumors are swirling about a potential film shoot in Europe, which might just lead to an amazing summer spent abroad. But if her work plans don’t align, the hope is to revisit their roots in Cambodia. Jolie has a deep connection to the country, having brought her first son, Maddox, home from there.
The source added, "She’s spent plenty of time there both as a United Nations rep and as a filmmaker working on her Khmer Rouge-era movie, First They Killed My Father."
Of course, summer plans aren’t just up to mom. "She will give the kids a chance to weigh in," the source stated.
The source added: "If she’s not on location for work, then they will get the final say on where they all go."
But with each child having different tastes, it could turn into a negotiating nightmare, especially with New York and London both high on the list.
One thing's for certain: Pitt won’t be part of the summer fun.
As OK! previously reported, the kids have been giving him the cold shoulder ever since the divorce, stemming from accusations of abusive behavior toward Jolie and their children.
While Pitt has denied the allegations, legal documents tied to their winery dispute revealed a darker side — a physical altercation on a private jet back in 2016.
As one source lamented, "Right now, all he can do is watch from a distance," as his large brood moves on to succeed and enjoy family time without him.