Angelina Jolie Plans Epic Summer Escape for 6 Kids — Without Brad Pitt, Source Reveals: 'Could Be a Negotiating Nightmare'

Angelina Jolie is set to whisk her six kids away on a much-anticipated summer getaway, and the plot thickens when it comes to their estranged dad, Brad Pitt! The 49-year-old star mom is desperately seeking an escape from L.A. while navigating her complicated dynamics with her ex-husband.

Since their split in 2016, the former couple's kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 — have been spending quality time with their mother. But as families often do, they keep their distance from dad.

"As soon as the twins are done their semester, Jolie wants them all to get out of L.A. for a good chunk of the summer,” an insider revealed to In Touch. “Where they go is going to depend on her schedule with work."