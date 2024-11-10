Angelina Jolie Is 'Trying to Let Go of the Dark Times That She and Her Family Have Been Through': 'This Is Her Next Chapter'
Years after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, it seems like she's ready for what's to come.
“She’s really trying to let go of the dark times that she and her family have been through and live burden-free. It’s as if Angelina has had an awakening: This is her next chapter!” a source dished of the actress, 49.
Jolie, who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Pitt, 60, has been facing off against the Fight Club alum for years, but she's ready to put the custody fight and ongoing lawsuit over the sale of their French winery behind her for good.
“Angie realized she let her anger and resentment get the better of her for a long time,” said the insider. “She attributes a lot of her recent happiness to relinquishing her inner torment over Brad. And then there’s the fact that their kids are healthy and thriving.”
As OK! previously reported, Jolie accused Pitt of choking one of their kids and hitting another one of them in the face while on an international flight from France to Los Angeles in 2016. She also claimed Pitt "shook her" and poured wine and beer all over her during the alleged incident.
Pitt, who was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, denied the claims.
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," Pitt's team said in a statement to People.
In 2021, a judge gave Pitt 50/50 custody of their minor children, but the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress fought against the ruling.
Six years later, Jolie filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, claiming "information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm" her and the children allegedly experienced in 2016.
She stated their refusal to produce that information "continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention, and has further harmed the children in the family law system."
Jolie later dropped the lawsuit "with each party to bear its own fees and costs."
"She seems really relaxed and happy," another source dished about . "It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf."
