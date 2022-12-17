Brad Pitt Admits He Was On Board For Unscripted Kiss With 'Babylon' Costar Margot Robbie: 'When Else Am I Going To Get A Chance'
Does someone have a crush? Earlier this month, Margot Robbie revealed she improvised a kissing scene with Brad Pitt in their new flick, Babylon — and it turns out the actor was more than OK with the unexpected lip lock!
After the blonde beauty pitched the idea to their director, Damien Chazelle, "I said, ‘when else am I going to get a chance,’ so yeah, let’s have this,'" the father-of-six revealed to a reporter at the Thursday, December 15, movie premiere.
"We’ve been in three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together," added the Hollywood hunk, referring to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Big Short.
Robbie, 32, previously discussed the smooch with a news outlet, confessing, "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.'"
When she brought it up to Chazelle, "[He] was like ... 'Wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’"
ALL GROWN UP! SHILOH JOLIE-PITT DRIVES HERSELF TO 7/11 AS PARENTS ANGELINA & BRAD'S DRAMA CONTINUES
Despite the costars' chemistry, they're each off the market: the actress has been married to Tom Ackerley since 2016, while Pitt struck up a romance with jewelry industry expert Ines De Ramon just last month.
- Brad Pitt Looks Suave At 'Babylon' Premiere As He's Spotted Mingling With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon At the After-Party
- Retail Therapy! Angelina Jolie Shops With Daughter Zahara As $164 Million Winery Battle Against Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Continues
- Judge Sides With Brad Pitt In Ongoing $164 Million Winery Battle After Angelina Jolie Fails To Hand Over Key Documents
Though the Oscar winner and his new flame — who divorced Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley earlier this year — haven't stepped out to a red carpet together yet, an insider spilled the relationship is the real deal.
"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," a source spilled. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."
"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him," the insider continued of Pitt, who shares Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
"He seems serious about Ines," the confidante declared. "It looks like this could be love."
Access Hollywood chatted with Pitt about his and Robbie's kiss.