Brad Pitt Admits He Was On Board For Unscripted Kiss With 'Babylon' Costar Margot Robbie: 'When Else Am I Going To Get A Chance'

Does someone have a crush? Earlier this month, Margot Robbie revealed she improvised a kissing scene with Brad Pitt in their new flick, Babylon — and it turns out the actor was more than OK with the unexpected lip lock!

After the blonde beauty pitched the idea to their director, Damien Chazelle, "I said, ‘when else am I going to get a chance,’ so yeah, let’s have this,'" the father-of-six revealed to a reporter at the Thursday, December 15, movie premiere.