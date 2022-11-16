Everything To Know About Brad Pitt's Rumored New Flame Ines De Ramon
Weeks after Brad Pitt sparked rumors of romance with Emily Ratajkowski, the Troy actor was seen spending time with a new potential flame. Pitt and Ines de Ramon attended a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13.
The duo arrived at the fun night out together at 8 P.M., alongside a group of friends including Hollywood A-Lister Sean Penn and singer Cindy Crawford.
As OK! previously reported, the rumored lovebirds were seen sticking close together in several sweet snapshots. Pitt, 58, sported a grey cardigan, jeans and a brown hat, while de Ramon, 29, rocked a white crop top, black leather pants and a patterned jacket.
LEAVING L.A.? BRAD PITT RENTS OUT LUXURIOUS LOS ANGELES HOME MONTHS AFTER PURCHASING $40 MILLION CARMEL CASTLE
The surprise sighting came only months after de Ramon and Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's September split. The duo started dating in 2018 and later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in 2019. However, only three years after saying "I Do," the couple announced their split in September, with a rep confirming they had mutually made the decision to part ways five months prior.
Although the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood actor is internationally famous, de Ramon's success is much more lowkey. A social media influencer who lives and works in California, she currently serves as the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry and has earned two Colored Stone Essentials certifications from the Gemological Institute of America, according to her LinkedIn account.
Aside from her endeavors in the jewelry industry, she is a nutritionist and a certified health coach. The talented stunner also speaks French, English, German, Spanish and Italian.
Prior to their Sunday night outing, rumor had it that Pitt had his eye on Ratajkowski following her own breakup from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF THEIR WINERY & POCKET ALL THE PROFITS
However, the short-lived potential romance appeared to fizzle out, as the model was later seen out on the town with Orazio Rispo, and weeks later, with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.