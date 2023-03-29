OK Magazine
Brad Pitt Sells His & Angelina Jolie's Hollywood Hills Family Home For $39 Million, Actor Looking To Start Fresh In NoCal

By:

Mar. 29 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt made quite the profit in his most recent real estate sale.

According to an outlet, the actor just offloaded his massive Hollywood Hills estate for a jaw-dropping $37 million — more than 20 times the price he bought it for in 1994 at $1.7 million. At the time, the actor purchased the property from Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson.

The abode will always have a special place in the dad-of-six's heart since it's where he and and ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their children.

Pitt, 59, made a ton of changes to the property, installing a skate ramp, movie theater and a koi pond, in addition to buying the nearby lots of land to combine into one massive setup.

The Oscar winner, who is reportedly moving to Carmel in Northern California, put the house on the market in January for $45 million.

It's unclear what exactly sparked him to pack his bags, but as OK! reported, he and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are thinking of settling down. "Brad's been telling everyone that he and Ines are exclusive," an insider told Radar. "He's definitely open to taking the next step, and Ines is as well."

The source admitted "things are moving pretty quickly" between the Hollywood Hunk and the jewelry designer, but neither see any reason to slow down.

"He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure," another insider previously told on outlet of their drama-free relationship. "He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life."

And while some believe the Babylon lead could even pop the question one day, the brunette beauty still has to finalize her divorce from actor Paul Wesley, who she split from last year. However, the stress of her breakup has only brought Pitt and his lady to grow closer.

"He understands how it can be," an additional confidante told an outlet of handling a divorce in the spotlight. "Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything."

TMZ reported on Pitt's real estate sale.

