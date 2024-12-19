Brad Pitt's Body Double Sentenced to 16 Years Behind Bars for Sexually Abusing 6 Women

Among Ford's 19 convictions was the charge of "stealthing," which is defined as not using a protective condom without a partner's knowledge or consent, constituting rape. This conviction marked a significant milestone in Scotland, being the first of its kind in the country.

One of the victims, who encountered Ford on Tinder in 2017, shared her harrowing experience. Despite explicitly requesting the use of protection, Ford deceived her by not using a condom during intercourse.

"I was shocked and upset," the victim testified. "I would not have had s-- with him without a condom. I asked him to leave. I felt completely violated."

According to court documents, when she confronted him the next day, he called her "paranoid" and told her, "Just get the pill and if you are pregnant, get rid of it."