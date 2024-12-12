Tom Sandoval Ditches His Lawyer as He Will Represent Himself in Court Battle Against Ex Raquel Leviss
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval decided to represent himself in court as part of Raquel Leviss’ invasion of privacy lawsuit after parting ways with his lawyer.
Leviss, 30, filed a lawsuit against her ex-fling, 40, and his former girlfriend, Ariana Madix, 39.
The lawsuit revolves around explicit videos of Leviss that Sandoval allegedly recorded without her consent during their FaceTime conversations. She claimed these videos were found on Sandoval's phone by Madix, leading to a confrontation between the reality TV show stars.
Sandoval had been represented by attorneys Varand Gourjian and Tara Karamians, who have been diligently working on the case for months. However, the VPR star filed a substitution of attorney notice in the ongoing legal battle.
Previously, Sandoval had another lawyer, Matt Geragos, but parted ways after Geragos filed a countersuit against Madix, citing lack of full information.
He officially notified the court and the opposing legal team that he will be representing himself moving forward.
- Controversial 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Says He's 'Overwhelmed With Emotions' After Season 12 Shake-Up
- Tom Sandoval Trolled After Announcing Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge Is Closing Post-Scandoval: 'You Really Tanked Your Own Business'
- Alan Cumming Says Season 3 of 'The Traitors' Was a 'Bloodbath': 'Brutal'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In court, Madix denied sharing the explicit videos with anyone, stating: “To be clear, I only saw the video of [Raquel] … in places secluded from others.”
With the court denying attempts to dismiss the case, Madix has filed an appeal, which is pending.
Leviss said, “It is not just that [Madix] had discovered the recordings and confronted me about their contents. If that were all that happened, [Madix] would not have been named in this lawsuit. But that is not all that happened.”
“[Madix's] implication that my mental health struggles were brief in duration or minor could not be further from the truth. I was in a state of extreme distress as a result of the events described in the lawsuit, and I entered treatment in an extremely dark and scary place mentally. My symptoms included severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of such distress, anxiety, shock, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, powerless, sleeplessness, nightmares, and loss of enjoyment of life.”
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval sued Madix for finding the evidence in his phone that ultimately ended the former couple's relationship of nearly nine years. Madix was additionally accused of duplicating the videos and sharing them with friends without Sandoval's consent.
The shocking lawsuit was abruptly dropped just one day later as Sandoval took to Instagram in an attempt to clarify the situation, insisting he was in "no way" suing Madix.