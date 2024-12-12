Tom Sandoval Ditches His Lawyer as He Will Represent Himself in Court Battle Against Ex Raquel Leviss

In court, Madix denied sharing the explicit videos with anyone, stating: “To be clear, I only saw the video of [Raquel] … in places secluded from others.”

With the court denying attempts to dismiss the case, Madix has filed an appeal, which is pending.

Leviss said, “It is not just that [Madix] had discovered the recordings and confronted me about their contents. If that were all that happened, [Madix] would not have been named in this lawsuit. But that is not all that happened.”

“[Madix's] implication that my mental health struggles were brief in duration or minor could not be further from the truth. I was in a state of extreme distress as a result of the events described in the lawsuit, and I entered treatment in an extremely dark and scary place mentally. My symptoms included severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of such distress, anxiety, shock, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, disgrace, humiliation, powerless, sleeplessness, nightmares, and loss of enjoyment of life.”