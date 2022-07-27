Brad Pitt Is 'Dating' Someone New — But 'Not In A Serious Relationship,' Insider Reveals

Meanwhile, the Bullet Train star has also been trying to hang out with his kiddos: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In fact, he recently went to Rome to visit some of them.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," the insider continued. "Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."