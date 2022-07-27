Brad Pitt Is 'Dating' Someone New — But 'Not In A Serious Relationship,' Insider Reveals
It looks like Brad Pitt is still looking for The One!
"He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship," an insider said of the 58-year-old actor, who previously dated Nicole Poturalski in 2020.
Meanwhile, the Bullet Train star has also been trying to hang out with his kiddos: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
In fact, he recently went to Rome to visit some of them.
"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them," the insider continued. "Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."
Pitt and his ex Angelina Jolie, who split in 2016, have been in a heated custody battle — and to make matters worse, the actress sold her share in their wine company. Despite the drama, it seems like Pitt is enjoying his time running Château Miraval and his Plan B production company.
"He's really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it," the source shared.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt was fuming when he learned that Jolie sold her stake to a Russian oligarch.
"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," the papers read. "By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval."