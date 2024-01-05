OK Magazine
Angelina Jolie's Brother Became a Father Figure to Her Kids After Messy Split From Brad Pitt: 'I Want to Be There for Them'

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 5 2024, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

For Angelina Jolie's brother, James Haven, family will always come first.

During his recent appearance on the "90who10" podcast, the actor explained he felt the need to be there for his sister more than ever as her life "unfolded in the public eye."

Source: mega

Angelina Jolie has one older brother, James Haven.

“That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and her children — my nieces and nephews,” Haven, 52, explained. "I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation."

His statements come years after the Oscar winner, 48, and the father of her kids, Brad Pitt, divorced.

Source: mega

Haven said he feels lucky to be in his nieces and nephews' lives.

"You’re a big part of your nieces and nephews' lives, I’m sure they’re like your kids in some way," the podcast co-hosts pointed out of Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

"Those are massively formative years, they’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. That’s so crazy thinking that but yeah, I think it’s just very natural [to feel protective] and I just want to be there. Very much like my mom [the late Marcheline Bertrand]," he shared.

"I want to be there for them – or for [Angelina] – whatever she’s going though," he continued. "We have very mutual interests, especially if it’s focuses on how to help kids or stuff like that. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence."

As OK! reported, the mom-of-six's relationship with Pitt, 60, hit its breaking point in 2016 during a family flight. In legal documents — which were a part of Jolie's lawsuit against the Fight Club star — she claimed her ex drunkenly laid his hands on her in addition to pouring alcohol over the kids' heads.

Source: mega

The stars' parents are Jon Voight and late actress Marcheline Bertrand.

Though the movie star was cleared of any wrongdoing after an FBI investigation, the brunette beauty has insisted she's telling the truth and even became an advocate to get a new law passed that would require courtroom officials to have training on domestic violence.

According to an insider, the situation has made Jolie feel like the public and Hollywood have turned against her since Pitt continues to thrive.

Source: mega

Brad Pitt and Jolie share six kids.

"Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim," a source spilled a U.K. news outlet. "Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him. It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites."

That's why the insider claimed the humanitarian "plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age."

"Angie has no close ties to Hollywood," the insider added. "She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees."

