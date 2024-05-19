Angelina Jolie Is 'Slowly Opening Herself Up to New Relationships' After Brad Pitt Divorce: She Was 'Heartbroken and Traumatized'
Angelina Jolie may be ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool after her messy split from ex-husband Brad Pitt.
"For years, Angelina didn’t even think of dating," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Not only was she heartbroken and traumatized by the divorce, but she was determined to focus on herself, her health and her children."
Added the source, "It’s taken her a long time to get here, but Angelina is slowly opening herself up to new relationships."
As OK! previously reported, Jolie and Pitt called it quits in 2016 after an alleged altercation that occurred between the exes and their children while on an international flight from Paris to Los Angeles.
"Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce," an insider explained last September. "She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache."
And while the Maleficent actress is reportedly considering letting romance back into her life, a separate source admitted, "Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types."
- Angelina Jolie 'Refuses to Back Down' as Contentious Battle With Ex Brad Pitt Heats Up: No 'End in Sight'
- Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Never' Uses Her 'Celebrity Status' to Her 'Advantage' as She Pursues Dance Career
- Brad Pitt Accused of Turning French Winery Into His 'Own Personal Piggy Bank' Amid Angelina Jolie Legal Battle
"She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts," the source explained. "She’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"
Jolie won't need to look on her own. Back in 2022, it was revealed that her former costar Salma Hayek was "eager" to set her up with a new man. "She's already looking to line Angie up with some dates," they noted.
The mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with the Troy actor — allegedly "envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself," referring to Hayek's husband, billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But until she meets that perfect person, Jolie is content to focus on her work. Most recently, she produced a Broadway musical with the help of her youngest daughter, Vivienne.
"I think when anybody comes to see this, it doesn't stay away from the darker sides of life and a lot we have to discuss and a lot that we're feeling," she shared during her May appearance on the Today show. "But in the end, it's what gets us through — and that is family."
The source spoke with In Touch about Jolie's feelings on dating.