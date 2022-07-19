Brad Pitt 'Doesn't Want To Be Photographed' Visiting His Kids, Source Reveals: 'Family Is Everything To Him'
Brad Pitt was recently spotted visiting his kids in Rome, Italy, but there was no leaked photos of the event occurring, which was on purpose.
According to Us Weekly, the actor, 58, is going to extreme lengths to protect his relationship with his six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.
Pitt "doesn't want to be photographed," a source revealed. "So the kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people."
"He lives and breathes for his kids," an insider added. "Family is everything to him."
As OK! previously reported, the Fight Club alum, who hasn't been on good terms with his ex Angelina Jolie, was finally able to be with his brood.
“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” another source said.
“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the insider added. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”
Jolie and Pitt haven't seen eye to eye — they are currently in a bitter custody battle, and to make things worse, the handsome hunk is livid that the actress sold a stake in their wine company to a Russian oligarch.
"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," the papers read. "By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval."