Brad Pitt 'Doesn't Want To Be Photographed' Visiting His Kids, Source Reveals: 'Family Is Everything To Him'

Brad Pitt was recently spotted visiting his kids in Rome, Italy, but there was no leaked photos of the event occurring, which was on purpose.

According to Us Weekly, the actor, 58, is going to extreme lengths to protect his relationship with his six kids: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Pitt "doesn't want to be photographed," a source revealed. "So the kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people."