Brad Pitt's Friends 'Aren't So Sure' Romance With Ines de Ramon Will Last 'For The Long Term' As Fling Turns Serious: Source

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance has turned from steamy to serious — except the Bullet Train star's friends are hoping this relationship lasts longer than his previous track record of short-lived flings.

Pitt's inner circle isn't "so sure" the lovebirds will holdout "for the long term," as they remain skeptical of how capable the award-winning actor is of committing to another passionate partner, according to a source.