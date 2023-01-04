Brad Pitt's Friends 'Aren't So Sure' Romance With Ines de Ramon Will Last 'For The Long Term' As Fling Turns Serious: Source
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance has turned from steamy to serious — except the Bullet Train star's friends are hoping this relationship lasts longer than his previous track record of short-lived flings.
Pitt's inner circle isn't "so sure" the lovebirds will holdout "for the long term," as they remain skeptical of how capable the award-winning actor is of committing to another passionate partner, according to a source.
"Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character," the insider continued to dish to a news publication of the jewelry designer. "She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last."
Despite what Pitt's friends think, the Fight Club star, 59, appears to have fallen head over heels for de Ramon.
"They’ve been hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place," the source spilled of the attractive duo. "He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too."
"Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her," the insider continued to reveal, noting how other potential women on Pitt's roster seem to have quickly diminished.
"The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive," the source concluded with optimism of Pitt and de Ramon's romance.
Insiders have previously insisted the Oscar winner's feelings for the brunette bombshell are different this time around.
"He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere. Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him," an additional source noted last year of the A-lister, who shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 21, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
"He seems serious about Ines," the second insider revealed about Pitt after the couple first linked in November 2022. "It looks like this could be love."