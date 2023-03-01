Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Looks Unbothered In L.A. As Actor 'Absolutely Sees Long-Term Potential In Their Relationship'
Ines de Ramon appeared cool, calm and collected during a recent sighting — even while all eyes are on her, as the jewelry designer's romance with Brad Pitt turns from casual to serious.
de Ramon strolled through the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 28, just one day after a source confirmed the Hollywood hunk "absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship."
de Ramon nailed the latest winter fashion trends in an all-gray streetwear ensemble, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The brunette beauty stepped out in a pair of gray, light wash straight-leg jeans, which she styled with a matching top and layered beneath a charcoal-colored trench coat. Her accessories were all black — including a winter beanie hat, a medium-sized handbag and combat boots.
Even de Ramon's phone case was a shade of onyx, which she held up to her ear and engaged in a conversation as she walked along the street.
The sighting of Pitt's latest flame comes as their romance continues to blossom.
"He’s definitely into her," an insider spilled on Monday, February 27, despite their relationship still being "relatively new," as OK! previously reported.
"[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules," the source explained of the couple, who first hit it off in November 2022.
"He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life," the insider gushed.
Many are starting to wonder if Pitt will soon pop the question and make de Ramon his third wife.
The Babylon star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000-2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014-2019.
de Ramon's failed marriage is even more fresh than Pitt's, as she just finalized her divorce from The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley last year.
