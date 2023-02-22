Pax Jolie-Pitt Ignores Paparazzi While Walking Dog As Insider Spills Brad Pitt Is 'Talking' About Having Kids With New Girlfriend
A responsible teen! On Tuesday, February 22, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt was spotted going for a stroll alongside the family's big dog in Los Angeles, but he blocked out the sound of the photogs thanks to a pair of ear pods.
Though he may not be anywhere as famous as his 'rents, Pax stayed incognito with a black baseball cap and sunglasses, in addition to rocking a charcoal sweater, gray pants and white sneakers.
While his older brother, Maddox, 22, is following in their parents' film footsteps, Pax, 19, has taken up an interest in abstract art, and as OK! reported, he planned to sell his pieces, which feature digital and mixed media, at an art show in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Not wanting his famous last name to distract from his work, he reportedly uses the pseudonym "Embtto" when showcasing his designs.
While Pax has been seen out with Jolie countless times, it seems his relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead has diminished in the wake of the divorce. However, an insider recently told an outlet that Pitt, 59, has introduced "most of his kids" — he and the the actress share six in total — to new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
Things have become so serious for the couple that a source claimed he's "talking" about "maybe having more" children with his leading lady.
Nonetheless, the Tomb Raider star has been spending plenty of time with her offspring as well, and was just spotted out in the Big Apple with Zahara, 18, earlier this week.
A few months earlier, the Oscar-winning actress visited Zahara at Spelman College for Homecoming Weekend.
"Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school," an insider shared with a news publication at the time. "It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings."
“This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months. Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming," the source added. "It was a total surprise for all the students and everybody wanted to speak with them and get photos."
HollywoodLife obtained the photos of Pax walking his dog.