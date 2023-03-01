Wedding Bells? Brad Pitt 'Absolutely Sees' A Future With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon After 'Growing Closer' In The Past Weeks
Has Brad Pitt found a potential third wife? Though the Hollywood Hunk and Ines de Ramon have dated for only a few months, a source close to the pair insisted the actor "absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship."
The source acknowledged their romance is still "new," but the dad-of-six is "definitely into" the jewelry designer, who het met in November via mutual friends.
The pair has only "grown closer" since then, as the insider spilled they "spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules."
"He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure," the insider added. "He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life."
The drama-free situation is a breath of fresh air for Pitt, 59, after his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, and de Ramon, 30, also endured heartbreak, separating from actor Paul Wesley in late 2022.
It wasn't until just last week that Wesley officially filed for divorce, but since the Babylon star has handled public splits a handful of times, he's been "really supportive" of the brunette beauty.
"He understands how it can be," an additional confidante told an outlet. "Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything."
As OK! reported, Pitt allegedly "does not care what Paul thinks of him," and "even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping" their romance out of the spotlight.
The insider said the Oscar winner also "doesn't give a damn what Angie thinks" of his new love; so much so, the insider spilled he didn't hesitate to introduce de Ramon to "most of his kids."
