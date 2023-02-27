Priorities! Brad Pitt Skips SAG Awards To Spend Time With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon In Paris
Brad Pitt traded in the glitz and glam of Tinseltown for the City of Love!
While movie stars and TV actors gathered in Century City, Calif., for the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26, the Oscar winner was overseas in Paris with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
Despite his flick Babylon being nominated at the awards show, the dad-of-six, 59, opted to be in France to present his Fight Club director, David Fincher, with a trophy at the Friday, February 24, France’s César Awards.
After the ceremony, Pitt was spotted dining at Fouquet's alongside his leading lady, and they were both dressed to the nines, with Pitt in a tux and the jeweler in a sleeveless sparkly dress.
The couple have been going strong since November 2022, where they met via mutual friends.
"Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other," a source previously spilled to a news outlet. "Their relationship feels comfortable and playful."
The two were even caught sunbathing — sans shirts — during a New Year's Eve vacation, and things have allegedly become so serious that one source said she's "met most of Brad's kids."
The brunette beauty is the first woman the actor has been seen out with publicly since he and Angelina Jolie split, while de Ramon's last relationship ended sometime in 2022, when she separated from estranged husband Paul Wesley.
The latter finally officially filed for divorce earlier this month, but that hasn't prompted the new lovebirds to be more open about their romance.
"Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines," a source shared. "Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL."
The insider noted the Hollywood hunk also "doesn't give a damn what Angie thinks" of his new romance.
"In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else," the source emphasized. "Brad's relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very lowkey."