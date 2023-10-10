Brad Pitt Using Angelina Jolie's Emails to Russian Oligarch as Evidence in Nasty Battle Over Their Winery

According to paperwork obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt, 59, wants their documented communication to be used as evidence in their $250 million lawsuit over the estate.

As OK! reported, Pitt claimed the actress, 48, went against their contract when she signed away her portion of the winery to Stoli's Yuri Shefler, a man who allegedly has ties to Vladimir Putin. Pitt believes she made the move to tarnish the brand's reputation and get back at him.