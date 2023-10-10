Brad Pitt Using Angelina Jolie's Emails to Russian Oligarch as Evidence in Nasty Battle Over Their Winery
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's feud over their winery isn't over yet.
In the latest update, it was reported the dad-of-six has requested that the emails sent between his ex-wife and the Russian oligarch she sold her share of the business to be presented in court.
According to paperwork obtained by RadarOnline.com, Pitt, 59, wants their documented communication to be used as evidence in their $250 million lawsuit over the estate.
As OK! reported, Pitt claimed the actress, 48, went against their contract when she signed away her portion of the winery to Stoli's Yuri Shefler, a man who allegedly has ties to Vladimir Putin. Pitt believes she made the move to tarnish the brand's reputation and get back at him.
The Hollywood hunk said her deal with Shefler should be voided since the exes' agreement stated they must both sign off on a sale. He filed a lawsuit against Jolie and Shefler, the latter of whom denied having any relationship with Putin.
In response, Nouvel — the company Jolie worked with and then sold to Shefler — filed a countersuit, alleging that Pitt was misusing the estate's finances.
Shefler claimed he already handed over plenty of documents in court and insisted the only contact he had with the brunette beauty was brief and through another party.
- Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie Sold Half Of Her Shares Of Miraval Winery To Russian Oligarch Behind His Back, Actor Claims His Ex 'Sought To Inflict' Pain On Him
- Revealed: Brad Pitt's Private Messages Sent To Ex Angelina Jolie As The Battle Over Their Vineyard Rages On
- Angelina Jolie Hurls $250 Million Lawsuit At Brad Pitt For Trying To 'Seize Control' Of Their Winery & Pocket All The Profits
However, Pitt's team stated that "documents produced by others reveal Shefler’s fingerprints all over the Transaction and indicate that he was a critical participant in its negotiation — both directly and from behind the scenes."
In a presented email, Shefler told Jolie through a third party, "With this letter I would like to thank you for the deal we have done. I am happy with the deal despite the current disagreements with Mr. Pitt in regards to his attempts to sabotage and avoid signing shareholders’ agreements."
"I am, however, hopeful that we will eventually become trustworthy partners and will be enjoying mutual business," continued the message. "Should you at any point of time require any assistance from me, please do reach out."
The exes split in 2016, the same year Jolie said she was physically abused by the star while the family was on a flight to Los Angeles. She also alleged he got physical with their kids.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though an FBI investigation cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing, the humanitarian has stood her ground, and she's currently trying to pass a new law that would require those in the legal sphere to have domestic violence training.
"This is personal to her, and for good reason," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Look at what she faced from a biased judge who was removed by the appellate court for his corrupt and secretive financial dealings with Brad Pitt’s team that violated judicial ethics in her family’s case, and who refused to review evidence of domestic abuse."