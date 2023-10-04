Angelina Jolie Believes Brad Pitt Paid Off 'Corrupt and Biased' Judge in Domestic Violence Case: Source
Angelina Jolie isn't going down without a fight.
Though Brad Pitt was investigated and cleared of any wrongdoing after Jolie accused him of abusing her and their kids, the actress still believes the case wasn't handled correctly.
That's why she's doing everything in her power to try and pass a law that would require judges and other court staffers to have domestic violence training.
"This is personal to her, and for good reason," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Look at what she faced from a biased judge who was removed by the appellate court for his corrupt and secretive financial dealings with Brad Pitt’s team that violated judicial ethics in her family’s case, and who refused to review evidence of domestic abuse."
"It’s no surprise she has taken on this specific issue. Their whole family is a victim of system failure," they added. "She has been fighting privately for her family and publicly for other families for years."
The source said the humanitarian, 48, was frustrated when she had to deal with Los Angeles Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who wouldn't allow any of her kids to testify despite the state allowing kids ages 14 and over to do so.
The mother-of-six wrote a letter — dated September 29 — about what would be known as Piqui's Law and addressed it to Gavin Newsom, the governor of California.
One of the law's stipulations is that a child would not be separated from the non-violent parent in the situation.
While the Maleficent lead has the kids most of the time, she and Pitt have been in a bitter custody battle since splitting in 2016.
Amid her efforts, an insider close to Pitt, 59, said the situation is just another case of his ex-wife using "her usual tactics" to "misrepresent the truth."
"While the legislation she is supporting is potentially very viable, it has nothing to do with her custody case," the insider continued. "It is inexplicable why she would use her advocacy for another defamatory effort to disregard all the objective facts in order to advance her own interest."
As OK! reported, Jolie claimed that during a 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles, the Bullet Train star got angry and poured alcohol on her and their kids. She also alleged that at one point, he was "grabbing" and "shaking" her in front of the children.
In addition, she said she sustained injuries after trying to prevent the actor from continuing to get physical with their offspring.
"Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," the investigation docs read. "Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop."
New York Post reported on Jolie's views on the judge and her determination to pass the domestic violence law.