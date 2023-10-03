Brad Pitt 'Isn't in a Rush' to Introduce Girlfriend Ines de Ramon to His 6 Kids After Nasty Divorce From Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt "isn't in a rush" to have his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, reach stepmom status.
Since first romantically linked in November 2022, the lovebirds' relationship has only grown stronger, though meeting his six children is still a huge milestone they've yet to hit.
"Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines," a source recently revealed to a news publication as the couple approaches nearly one year of dating.
"It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step," the confidante explained of the award-winning actor not yet having de Ramon meet his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six children: Maddox, 22, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.
Pitt's hesitance doesn't have to do with any possible trouble in paradise, as the insider insisted "things between them are going great," while describing their relationship to be "stronger than ever."
The attractive pair spends "almost all their free time together," causing de Ramon to "become very close" to Pitt's "inner circle of friends," though the Fight Club star doesn't want to "push things unless it unfolds organically."
Bringing his significant other around his precious offspring is a big deal to Pitt.
"He’s dated a few women over the years, but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them," the source spilled.
Part of the reason Pitt might be extra cautious bringing new ladies around his children could have to do with the fact that three of them are still minors, which has fueled an ongoing custody battle between him and Jolie.
Having multiple short-lived romances around his kids could cast a negative portrayal of his abilities as a father, which would only aid Jolie's arguments in court as she seeks full custody of her children.
Pitt and Jolie have been viscously fighting over custody since they split in 2016 after two years of marriage. Their divorce finally settled in 2019, though they still remain in the bitter battle, in addition to a nasty lawsuit over their winery.
"He's lost so much time with his kids," a separate source previously dished of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. "But it's never too late to rebuild those relationships."
Pitt lives in constant fear that Jolie will "stop at nothing" to "take the children away from him" for good, the insider confessed.
"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory.They can’t resolve things peacefully," the confidante concluded earlier this year.
