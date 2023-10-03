Brad Pitt 'Isn't in a Rush' to Introduce Girlfriend Ines de Ramon to His 6 Kids After Nasty Divorce From Angelina Jolie

"Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines," a source recently revealed to a news publication as the couple approaches nearly one year of dating.

"It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step," the confidante explained of the award-winning actor not yet having de Ramon meet his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six children: Maddox, 22, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.