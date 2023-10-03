OK Magazine
Brad Pitt 'Isn't in a Rush' to Introduce Girlfriend Ines de Ramon to His 6 Kids After Nasty Divorce From Angelina Jolie

bradpitt ines deramon pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt "isn't in a rush" to have his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, reach stepmom status.

Since first romantically linked in November 2022, the lovebirds' relationship has only grown stronger, though meeting his six children is still a huge milestone they've yet to hit.

bradpitt
Source: mega

Brad Pitt has yet to introduce his girlfriend of nearly one year, Ines de Ramon, to his six children.

"Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines," a source recently revealed to a news publication as the couple approaches nearly one year of dating.

"It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step," the confidante explained of the award-winning actor not yet having de Ramon meet his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's six children: Maddox, 22, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

ines de ramon
Source: mega

Ines de Ramon was first romantically linked to Brad Pitt in November 2022.

Pitt's hesitance doesn't have to do with any possible trouble in paradise, as the insider insisted "things between them are going great," while describing their relationship to be "stronger than ever."

The attractive pair spends "almost all their free time together," causing de Ramon to "become very close" to Pitt's "inner circle of friends," though the Fight Club star doesn't want to "push things unless it unfolds organically."

Bringing his significant other around his precious offspring is a big deal to Pitt.

"He’s dated a few women over the years, but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them," the source spilled.

angelinalids
Source: mega

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie share Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Part of the reason Pitt might be extra cautious bringing new ladies around his children could have to do with the fact that three of them are still minors, which has fueled an ongoing custody battle between him and Jolie.

Having multiple short-lived romances around his kids could cast a negative portrayal of his abilities as a father, which would only aid Jolie's arguments in court as she seeks full custody of her children.

Brad Pitt

Pitt and Jolie have been viscously fighting over custody since they split in 2016 after two years of marriage. Their divorce finally settled in 2019, though they still remain in the bitter battle, in addition to a nasty lawsuit over their winery.

"He's lost so much time with his kids," a separate source previously dished of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. "But it's never too late to rebuild those relationships."

angelina kids
Source: mega

The separated spouses have been fighting for custody of their children since they split in 2016.

Pitt lives in constant fear that Jolie will "stop at nothing" to "take the children away from him" for good, the insider confessed.

"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory.They can’t resolve things peacefully," the confidante concluded earlier this year.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to a source about de Ramon not yet meeting Pitt's children.

