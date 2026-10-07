Brad Pitt Is 'Harassing' Angelina Jolie for Financial Records Relating to Their French Winery, Actress' Lawyer Claims
Oct. 7 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie's lawyer claimed Brad Pitt is intimidating the actress over obtaining her financial documents pertaining to their French winery Château Miraval.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 62, previously asked a judge to order Jolie, 51, to give him the fiscal records from 2017 to 2019 relating to the vineyard.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Married in 2014 and Split in 2016
Jolie and Pitt — who married in 2014 and split in 2016 — have been locked in a contentious legal battle over the winery for years.
A judge denied Pitt's request for the docs in a court ruling on Tuesday, October 8, and also stated the Fight Club alum hasn’t given a good reason to override Jolie's privacy concerns.
The Girl, Interrupted star reportedly isn’t planning to discuss her income from 2017 to 2019.
Angelina Jolie's Attorney Blasted Brad Pitt
However, Pitt will be able to refile his request to score the financial records if Jolie's deposition mentions her earnings from those years.
Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, told TMZ on Wednesday, October 7, Pitt doesn't need to attack his ex-wife's privacy to vindicate himself in the case.
"Mr. Pitt's unyielding demand for harassing information is just the latest manifestation of his attempts to control her and the narratives in this case," Murphy slammed to the outlet.
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"What Angelina wants and has always wanted is to untangle her personal and financial life from her ex-husband," the lawyer continued.
"Rather than do the right thing and buy her out at an agreed price, Mr. Pitt at the last minute tried to use her exit from Miraval as leverage to force her [to] sign an NDA to cover up his abuse of her and their children," he claimed.
"That is what this case is about, not her personal income from five years before she sold her interest," Murphy continued.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Share 6 Children Together
In 2021, Jolie sold her shares in Miraval to the Stoli Group's wine company, Tenute del Mondo. The Troy actor then sued Jolie after she pawned off her interest, also alleging they had an agreement to not to trade their stakes without discussing it with the other person.
Pitt and Jolie first began a romance in 2005 amid production of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ultimately announcing their engagement in 2012.
The former couple share six kids together: Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — several of whom have dropped Pitt's surname from their monikers in recent months.
In a 2022 court filing, the Maleficent star alleged an incident occurred on the pair's private plane in 2016. Pitt reportedly behaved aggressively and choked one of their children.