Exes at War: Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Attempted to 'Silence' Her With $8.5 Million NDA Designed To 'Cover-Up' His Alleged Abuse

Photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
Angelina Jolie recently filed a rebuttal to Brad Pitt's claim her request for his communications was 'wide-ranging and intrusive.'

Aug. 3 2024, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

The battle continues…

New court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, July 25, revealed that Brad Pitt allegedly demanded Angelina Jolie sign a $8.5 million NDA to keep his supposed abuse quiet.

Angelina Jolie alleged she sold her stake in their winery to someone else after Brad Pitt said he wouldn't purchase it unless she signed the NDA.

The paperwork was in response to Pitt’s filing, which claimed Jolie’s request for his personal communication was "wide-ranging and intrusive" and he should not be expected to provide said information due to its irrelevancy to the case.

In the latest court documents, Jolie lawyer insisted the mother-of-six "was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of their winery, Miraval, in 2021.

"Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up," the paperwork — which was filed in relations to Pitt’s 2022 suit, claiming Jolie should not have sold her stake without his approval — read.

The legal minds continued: "While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections. In any event, he waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie."

Angelina Jolie's filing claimed the NDA was 'designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up.'

As OK! previously reported, July 17, the Maleficent star's lawyer Paul Murphy released a statement asking for Pitt to withdraw the winery lawsuit while also scolding him for the VDA.

The attorney claimed the actor, 60, "tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in ongoing court battles since their 2016 split.

"Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," Murphy confessed. "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

The constant back and back between the couple has lead their six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, to distance themselves from Pitt.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Since Jolie and Pitt’s 2016 divorce, many of their kids have made the choice to drop “Pitt” from their last name.

Most recently, Shiloh hired a lawyer to legally nix the moniker. Her lawyer, Peter Levine, has since told The Los Angeles Times the youngster was not trying to make her decision public, rather a formality that's required.

He explained that Shiloh is "a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."

"As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name," he added. "That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required."

People reported on the legal paperwork.

