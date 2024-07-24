Brad Pitt Can Marry Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Even Though His 2016 Divorce From Angelina Jolie Still Isn't Finalized
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have yet finalize their 2016 divorce, but according to legal experts, the stars are still able to marry someone else since they were each declared legally single in 2019.
"Becoming legally single grants immediate personal independence, freeing individuals from the legal constraints of marriage," financial planner Shinobu Hindert explained to a news outlet. "This allows them to start new relationships or remarry without the complications of still being technically married.
Shared Hindert, "It can also be a strategic move, separating personal status from complex asset divisions or custody battles, so each aspect can be addressed independently."
Divorce attorney Kara Chrobak added that "being legally single has the benefit of allowing them to somewhat move on with their lives and at least consider themselves both separate and not married."
While the mom-of-six, 49, hasn't been publicly linked to anyone romantically since the 2016 breakup, Pitt, 60, started dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon in late 2022.
As OK! reported, insiders claimed the two moved in together last year, and de Ramon has been there with a shoulder to lean on as Pitt deals with the fallout from his six children and his never-ending legal issues with Jolie.
"He couldn't be happier," one source gushed to another news outlet. "With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."
"Ines has been his rock," another insider declared. "She’s saved him from spiraling over his kids."
The source explained that with de Ramon, "he’s starting over, and he couldn’t be happier."
"Truthfully, Brad has been ready to propose for a while," an additional source confessed. "He’s so happy with Ines."
"Brad met her at the perfect moment, having had time to grow after his divorce," they added. "Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her."
Having his lady around has also given Pitt hope that he can rekindle things with some of his and Jolie's children. At the moment, he has virtually no contact with his older kids but maintains visitation rights with 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Speeding up his divorce from Jolie could also help him reconnect with his offspring, as her lawyer recently urged the Hollywood hunk to settle their argument over their shared winery "to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing."
"Never in a million years did Brad imagine this yearslong fight and rivalry," one insider noted of the drama. "He’s willing to throw his hands up and surrender."
