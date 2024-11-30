Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate to Repair His Image' After Angelina Jolie Divorce: 'He Wants to Come Across as a Serious, Stable Guy'

In order to turn the page, Pitt is relying on his relationship with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 31, to create goodwill. "He wants to come across as a serious, stable guy, and having Ines around certainly reinforces that," the source spilled, adding that the Fight Club star has been "desperate to repair his image."

Pitt and the jewelry designer have been going strong since late 2022 and made their red carpet debut as a couple during the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Despite their steady romance, people in their inner circle have claimed their dynamic can be "unequal" at times.

"Brad is a powerful person and sometimes has a patronizing edge," the source added.