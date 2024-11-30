Brad Pitt Is 'Desperate to Repair His Image' After Angelina Jolie Divorce: 'He Wants to Come Across as a Serious, Stable Guy'
Brad Pitt is on a mission to fix his image.
According to an insider, the Hollywood hunk, 60, is determined to have the world see him in a new light after his nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie badly tarnished his public persona and left him with broken relationships with his children.
In order to turn the page, Pitt is relying on his relationship with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 31, to create goodwill. "He wants to come across as a serious, stable guy, and having Ines around certainly reinforces that," the source spilled, adding that the Fight Club star has been "desperate to repair his image."
Pitt and the jewelry designer have been going strong since late 2022 and made their red carpet debut as a couple during the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Despite their steady romance, people in their inner circle have claimed their dynamic can be "unequal" at times.
"Brad is a powerful person and sometimes has a patronizing edge," the source added.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's reported prickly attitude has been highlighted in his tumultuous court battle against the mother of his children, 49, whom he split from in 2016. In a recent turn of events, Jolie dropped her lawsuit against the FBI over documents about an alleged physical altercation between her and Pitt on a private plane in 2016.
Per legal papers, the Troy star allegedly became violent toward his former spouse and their six children during the flight. Pitt completely denied that the incident ever took place.
As OK! previously reported, the Bullet Train actor and Jolie's son Pax, 20, stunned the world when he shared a scathing Father's Day message for Pitt on Instagram.
“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so," he wrote. “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”
Still, Pitt will never give up on his kids. "He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try," a separate source claimed. "He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina."
Star spoke with sources close to Pitt.