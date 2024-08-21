Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline: How the Couple Got Serious Fast
November 15, 2022: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Were Spotted Together For the First Time
The romance rumors between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon started when they attended a Bono concert in Los Angeles, Calif.
At that time, a source claimed they began dating after they were introduced to each other before the show. Meanwhile, another insider clarified that their relationship was not yet serious at the time.
"It's not an exclusive relationship," a source said. "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."
December 15, 2022: They Attended the 'Babylon' Premiere Together
A month after their concert date, an insider said the then-rumored couple were not officially dating — though Pitt was smitten with de Ramon.
"They've been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other's company," the source continued. "[Pitt] wasn't expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines, but they are becoming great friends."
However, dating rumors intensified when the 60-year-old The Mexican star brought de Ramon to the premiere of his movie Babylon in Los Angeles. Other insiders claimed that the pair were already dating at the time.
December 18, 2022: They Celebrated Brad Pitt's Birthday
A few days after their first official public appearance, they celebrated Pitt's birthday together at the Italian eatery Pace in Hollywood.
December 31, 2022: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Marked Their First New Year's Eve Together
Pitt and de Ramon spent New Year's Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Page Six shared exclusive photos of the couple enjoying their pool date while sunbathing.
February 14, 2023: Brad Pitt Gave Ines de Ramon Flowers on Valentine's Day
The Daily Mail obtained photos of de Ramon carrying a bouquet of pink peonies. Sources said the Bullet Train star had it delivered to his muse as he was busy filming Wolves in New York City.
February 23, 2023: They Went on a Date in Paris
After missing Valentine's Day, they spent a date night at France's annual César Awards' after-dinner at Fouquet's on the Champs-Élysées.
Pitt was reportedly supportive of de Ramon amid her divorce process from Paul Wesley.
"Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he's let her know that she can always open up to him about anything," a source told Us Weekly. "He's definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship."
- Officially Shiloh Jolie: Brad Pitt and Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie's Daughter Granted Name Change After Filing on 18th Birthday
- Angelina Jolie's History of Darkness in 12 Slides: From Mental Health Battles to Scary Knives Obsession and More
- Brad Pitt Says He Was Told Off by Alcoholics Anonymous for Publicly Discussing His Involvement in the Group
July 27, 2023: Their Relationship Got Stronger Amid Brad Pitt's French Winery Battle
While Pitt was also dealing with the legal battle over the French winery Château Miraval, sources told People his relationship with de Ramon remained unaffected by the ordeal.
“It's widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines's feelings for him haven't wavered whatsoever. If anything, it's only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they're very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times," an insider told Us Weekly. “Ines is very compassionate and is there to show support no matter what. They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully.”
October 2023: Pitt Has Yet to Introduce Her to His Kids
An insider told Us Weekly on October 2, 2023, the reason why Pitt was not yet setting up a meet-up between his lady and his kids.
"It's not that he doesn't love Ines, it's just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step," the source clarified.
November 4, 2023: They Attended LACMA's Annual Gala
Pitt and de Ramon were both present at the LACMA's 12th annual Art+Film Gala, but they did not pose for photos together.
A source told People after the event, “They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them. They seemed to be having a good time.”
December 18, 2023: Brad Pitt Celebrated His 60th Birthday
The Fight Club actor celebrated his 60th birthday with de Ramon and some of his friends. Sources close to the couple claimed the pair looked "very comfortable" together.
February 2024: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Started Living Together
The couple seemingly took their relationship to the next level when insiders told In Touch they began living together at the beginning of 2024. A separate source told People that de Ramon still had her own place.
"It's pretty recent," one insider said. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."
July 2024: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Attended the British Grand Prix
Pitt and de Ramon marked their first-ever public appearance together at the F1 British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.
"Brad and Ines are doing very well," a source told Entertainment Tonight after they stepped out in public. "Ines lets Brad take the lead and is happy to just hang out with him or accompany him to events for work and so on. Brad views his relationship with Ines as a fresh start and they're really happy together."