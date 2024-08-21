Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline: How the Couple Got Serious Fast

The romance rumors between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon started when they attended a Bono concert in Los Angeles, Calif.

At that time, a source claimed they began dating after they were introduced to each other before the show. Meanwhile, another insider clarified that their relationship was not yet serious at the time.

"It's not an exclusive relationship," a source said. "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."