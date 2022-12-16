Brad Pitt Looks Suave At 'Babylon' Premiere As He's Spotted Mingling With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon At the After-Party
Brad Pitt dressed to impress when he posed on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Babylon.
On Thursday, December 15, the actor, 58, looked suave in his black suit.
It seems like the Oscar winner also has something else to smile about these days: his new relationship with Ines de Ramon.
According to an insider, the two were seen mingling with guests at the after-party — and they even displayed a tiny bit of PDA when they had their arms around one another.
The duo were first spotted at a Bono concert in November.
"Brad is really into" de Ramon, an insider revealed. "They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice."
"Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality," a second source added. "Brad enjoys spending time with her."
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of Pitt!
The Hollywood star looked dapper in his black outfit.
During the film, Margot Robbie improvised a kissing scene with Pitt — something he wasn't annoyed about in the slightest.
"I said, ‘When else am I going to get a chance,’ so yeah, let’s have this,'" the father-of-six revealed to a reporter at the glitzy movie premiere.
"We’ve been in three films together, and this is the first time we’ve had a scene together," Pitt said, referring to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Big Short.
The 32-year-old was giddy when she had the idea in her head.
"I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it,'" she recalled of what she said to Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. "[He] was like ... 'Wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’"
In the meantime, it seems like Pitt is trying to keep his new romance out of the limelight.
"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," a source spilled. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."