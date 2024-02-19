Brad Pitt 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Moving in With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Source Shares: 'He Loves Spending Time With Her'
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are on cloud nine after recently deciding to shack up!
"They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," a source spilled to a news outlet.
"Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her," the source gushed. "Moving in together was a natural thing."
The source noted that the jewelry designer, 34, is his "first serious relationship" since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.
"He couldn't be happier," the insider added of the actor, 60. "With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."
The source called de Ramon — who separated from estranged husband Paul Wesley in 2022 — "kind, funny and very special."
As OK! reported, the pair met in late 2022 through mutual friends, and though they kept things very private for a while, they've been stepping out in public more often over the past several months.
Most recently, de Ramon was by the Oscar winner's side for his 60th birthday party in December, and just last month, the pair was seen at an art gallery exhibit.
Living with each other has also helped the dad-of-six with his mental and physical health.
"Brad and Ines have a Zen room with aromatherapy diffusers and sound bowls," a separate insider spilled to a magazine. "Sometimes there’s an instructor but sometimes it’s just the two of them."
"The mind-centering practice has helped decrease his anxiety," the source said of the duo meditating together. “He’s hyper-committed to his sobriety and knows if he falls off the wagon, the implications could extend to his family and the producing business he’s spent 20 years building."
Now that the Fight Club lead is in such a good headspace, he's eager to try and mend his broken relationships with his and Jolie's three eldest kids.
Though he still spends time with 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as 17-year-old Shiloh, the source claimed Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, don't speak to him due to the drama with their mother.
In fact, in a viral social media video, Zahara appeared to drop Pitt from her name when she was introducing herself at a sorority event at Spelman College.
"It’s pretty awkward, because their siblings have cut [Pitt] out of their lives," the insider stated. "But he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around."
