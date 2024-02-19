Brad Pitt 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Moving in With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, Source Shares: 'He Loves Spending Time With Her'

"Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her," the source gushed. "Moving in together was a natural thing."

The source noted that the jewelry designer, 34, is his "first serious relationship" since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

"He couldn't be happier," the insider added of the actor, 60. "With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."