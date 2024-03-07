Officially Over: Ines de Ramon Settles Divorce From Ex-Husband Paul Wesley as Brad Pitt Romance Heats Up
Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is officially free from her ex-husband Paul Wesley.
According to RadarOnline.com, the former flames settled their divorce as her romance with the actor, 60, heats up.
In early March, the Vampire Diaries alum, 41, told the court they had reached a "written agreement" about their property, marriage rights and support. He said he was knowingly giving up his right to spousal support, which should be ordered “as set forth in the proposed judgment.”
The judgment is sealed with the court, but the star said the issue of attorney fees was covered in the settlement. In her filing, it didn't say whether she would collect spousal support.
“All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties," the documents read.
Wesley and de Ramon split in February 2023 after four years of marriage.
As OK! previously reported, de Ramon is already in the fast lane with the Babylon star, as they moved in together, a source revealed.
"It's pretty recent," the source said of the duo, who first sparked dating rumors in November 2022. "They are going very strong and she is happier than ever."
Since Pitt's divorce from former wife Angelina Jolie has only been drama-filled, he appreciates spending time with de Ramon.
"Ines has been a breath of fresh air," the insider revealed. "He appreciates that Ines isn't in the industry," a source said of Pitt. "And she seems totally unfazed by his celebrity."
"She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," the source added. "It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”
Since Pitt and the brunette beauty went through divorces, they have one another to lean on.
"Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement," another source spilled. "Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon," the insider added. "They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them."
"Brad adores Ines, and he absolutely sees a future with her," the source continued. "She’s so easy to be with. She has a very laid-back personality, and she’s fun to be around."