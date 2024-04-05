'Distressing and Coercive': Angelina Jolie Accuses Ex Brad Pitt of 'Attempting to Take Advantage' With NDA Request Amid Winery Battle
Angelina Jolie chose to step back from communicating with estranged ex Brad Pitt in connection with their ongoing court battle over their French winery after the Troy actor asked her to sign non-disclosure agreement that would keep her from speaking negatively about him.
In a firmly-worded email obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jolie's lawyer told Pitt's attorney that he would be taking over "all aspects of negotiations" regarding the "sale of her stake in Miraval."
"She is doing this because it has become apparent that these negotiations are not in any way productive and there is no prospect of her being treated fairly and as an equal partner," the email read. "She made her request to sell her business in good faith, and reasonably anticipated that negotiations would pertain solely to the business transaction itself."
"Instead, she feels that there have been numerous attempts to take advantage of the situation and to impose requests that are improper, are unconstitutionally vague and restrictive, are beyond the scope of the business, and are distressing and coercive to the point of being felt abusive," her lawyer continued.
The email noted that the Maleficent actress has "repeatedly indicated her wish to exit the business in a manner which does not harm the reputation of Miraval and its affiliates" and that she's committed to never saying anything to defame the brand.
The lawyer also claimed Jolie had made "significant concessions" financially so that she could "close this painful chapter in her family history" once and for all.
"Furthermore, she has always acted in good faith despite the way she has been treated herself, including the latest, unacceptable attempt to introduce into the agreements sweeping, open-ended, and restrictive language designed to limit my client's freedom to speak — which arose only after media reports of filings related to domestic violence in a court of California," the attorney added.
The letter concluded by reiterating Jolie would "no longer be involved in these discussions" in the future.
As OK! previously reported, the pair bought Chateau Miraval in 2008, eight years before their bombshell 2016 split.
Despite the fact that the legal battle over the sprawling French estate has dragged out for over two years now, a source spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is "not giving up" and will let the case go on "as long as possible" in order to "spite Angie with vengeance."
"The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to," the source clarified at the time.