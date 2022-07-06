'Devastated': Brad Pitt’s Parents Beg Him To Intervene After Angelina Jolie Reportedly Cuts Them Out Of Their Children's Lives

Getting messy. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a custody battle for a long time, and now the actor's parents are getting involved, as they are desperate to see their grandchildren.

"It's been years since Brad's parents have seen the kids in person," an insider said of the pair's six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. "They know it's futile to appeal to Angie — there was never much warmth between them even when she and Brad were happy."

"It's very painful for them," the source shared.

However, the Hollywood starlet is not "going to take any blame for the lack of relationship. That's Brad thing and has nothing to do with her."