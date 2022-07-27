Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million On Stunning Seaside Home In Central California
Ready to settle down? Brad Pitt shelled out a whopping $40 million for a gorgeous home in Carmel-By-The-Sea.
The historic, central California castle was built over 100 years ago by infamous architect Charles Greene and designed to pay homage to the Tintagel Castle in North Cornwall, England.
Also known as the “D.L. James House” — aptly named after its original owner — the home was built from locally acquired granite and sandstone and boasts a Mediterranean-style roof and stunning, arched windows.
Much of the design of the mansion spoke to the beauties of the California coast with seagulls and seashells expertly carved in to the marble interiors.
The house was previously owned by a limited liability company called Searock, who purchased the sprawling piece of property in 1999. The company is linked to Joe Ritchie, a Chicago stock options trader who passed away earlier this year.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt purchased his new love nest just as rumors swirled that he's dating someone new. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship," an insider revealed. Pitt was last linked to Nicole Poturalski in 2020.
Back in January, the Troy actor was rumored to be involved with Swedish singer Lykke Li, 35, but sources quickly shut down the talk of a budding romance.
"He hasn’t seen her in two years,” a source dished at the time. "He met her a couple of years ago. [There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating."
Despite getting back into the dating game, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is focused on his relationship with his kids. (He shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex Angelina Jolie.)
"He lives and breathes for his kids," an insider explained, noting that he takes care not to be photographed with them during visits. "Family is everything to him."