Brad Pitt Has 'Tried to Rebuild Relationships With All His Children' as Rift Grows: 'Hopes Things Will Change'

Brad Pitt isn’t giving up on repairing his broken bond with all six of his and Angelina Jolie’s kids.

As Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, grow older, they have appeared to become even further estranged from their famous father, however, the Bullet Train star is determined to fix the immensely messy situation.