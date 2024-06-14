Brad Pitt Has 'Tried to Rebuild Relationships With All His Children' as Rift Grows: 'Hopes Things Will Change'
Brad Pitt isn’t giving up on repairing his broken bond with all six of his and Angelina Jolie’s kids.
As Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, grow older, they have appeared to become even further estranged from their famous father, however, the Bullet Train star is determined to fix the immensely messy situation.
"He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Pitt, 60.
"He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina,” the insider admitted of Jolie, 49, who reportedly encouraged her children to not spend time with their dad.
Last month, Pitt’s legal team filed court documents claiming that one of the contractors who worked for Tony Webb, Jolie's former security guard, allegedly overheard Jolie telling her offspring not to go near her ex-husband during required meet-ups with their dad.
The contractor supposedly "told Webb that 'he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.'"
Not long after "two security contractors both testified," Jolie "fired Mr. Webb’s company" — however Webb and his crew have since gone on to work for Pitt.
To make matters worse, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars' adult children have slowly started to remove Pitt from their formerly hyphenated last name.
At the end of May, Shiloh wasted no time in formally making her last name Jolie, as she filed to legally remove Pitt's surname on her 18th birthday.
Zahara previously referred to herself as simply "Zahara Jolie" during an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority event in November 2023, while Vivienne's name notably didn't include Pitt when listed in the playbill of The Outsiders — a musical she's been working on as an assistant alongside her mom.
No longer seeming to share the same last name as the majority of his children has been a difficult pill for Pitt to swallow.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a separate source recently admitted, noting how the drama "basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: That Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."
Star spoke to a source regarding Pitt's estranged relationship with all six of his children.