Angelina Jolie Poses With Mini-Me Daughter Vivienne, 15, on Red Carpet After Teenager Dropped Dad Brad Pitt's Last Name: Watch
Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is getting accustomed to Hollywood!
The 15-year-old daughter of the Maleficent star and her ex-husband Brad Pitt posed with her mom on the red carpet, as they supported Kristen Bell at opening night of the Reefer Madness: The Music revival on Thursday, May 30, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Angelina and her youngest girl dressed to impress in sophisticated, business-esque ensembles while dominating the photo walk at The Whitley on Hollywood Boulevard.
In a video shared to social media, Vivienne and her mom could be seen joining Bell on the red carpet for a snap of the trio ahead of the first show of the musical — which the Veronica Mars actress stars in and produced.
The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress' outing with Vivienne comes after the teenager dropped "Pitt" from her previously hyphenated last name, as her parents continue to fight one another in court and the Bullet Train actor appears to grow even further estranged from his family.
While it's unclear if Vivienne has taken legal action to remove Pitt's surname from her identification, the twin of Angelina and Brad's youngest son, Knox, had her name listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie" in the playbill for the The Outsiders, a new Broadway musical the famous offspring worked on as an assistant alongside her mom.
The reveal came earlier this month, and was apparently a tough blow for Brad to handle, as OK! previously reported.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a source spilled after Vivienne joined her siblings in wiping away any trace of their father from their persona.
Her sister Shiloh was the latest to land herself in headlines over the name-dropping ordeal, as she wasted no time taking legal action to get the deed done as soon as she turned 18 on Monday, May 27.
Their older sister Zahara, 19, and brother Maddox, 22, have also reportedly opted for their last names to just remain "Jolie," however, they have not appeared to legally file for the change at this time. Pax, 20, is also allegedly not on good terms with his father.
As all six of his kids seem to have ousted Brad from their circle, the award-winning actor continues to fight their mother in court over the former couple's shared Chateau Miraval winery in France.
The exes have been intertwined in a bitter legal battle ever since Angelina first filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 — two years after they tied the knot and more than a decade after the A-list stars started dating in 2004.