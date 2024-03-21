Brad Pitt Willing to 'Drag Out' Tumultuous Angelina Jolie Winery Lawsuit: 'He Is Not Giving Up'

"Brad is willing to drag out the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed," the source claimed. "He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie with vengeance."

Per the insider, Pitt strongly felt a “principle was broken" over the former Hollywood power couple's disagreement, noting there is "a truth to be told."

"The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to," the source noted of the property they scooped up in 2008.