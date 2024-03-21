Brad Pitt Willing to 'Drag Out' Tumultuous Angelina Jolie Winery Lawsuit: 'He Is Not Giving Up'
Brad Pitt is not backing down when it comes to Chateau Miraval.
According to insiders, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 60, has no problem fighting on in his dramatic legal battle against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for their winery in France despite his recent setbacks.
"Brad is willing to drag out the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed," the source claimed. "He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie with vengeance."
Per the insider, Pitt strongly felt a “principle was broken" over the former Hollywood power couple's disagreement, noting there is "a truth to be told."
"The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to," the source noted of the property they scooped up in 2008.
On Wednesday, March 20, the judge in the case partially sided with Jolie, 48, after they threw out several of the Fight Club actor's complaints against the Salt star about the estate.
"The judge dismissed most of Mr. Pitt’s claims because they don’t have a legal basis," Jolie's lawyer Paul Murphy said in a statement. "Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt’s complaint."
"Angelina truly harbors no ill-will toward Mr. Pitt, and hopes he will now release her from his frivolous lawsuit, stop his relentless attacks, and join her in helping their family heal in private," the attorney concluded the statement.
The A-listers split in 2016 and were legally declared single in 2019. In the years following, the two have gone head-to-head in court after Jolie sold her shares of the winery in 2021 to Tenute del Mondo — the wine division of the Stoli group controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler — for $67 million, which Pitt claimed was a move to “inflict harm” on him, as she did so without his agreement.
"Pitt and Jolie purchased the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business," the court documents read. "They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014."
The estranged pair shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne,15.
Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Pitt.