Angelina Jolie's Son Knox, 15, Is Now Taller Than the Actress, Looks So Grown Up in Rare Outing Together
Time flies!
On Sunday, July 7, Angelina Jolie's youngest son, 15-year-old Knox, joined her for a rare public outing to a Los Angeles pet store.
The teenager looked all grown up in the photos obtained by a news outlet, which revealed he's now taller than the actress, 49.
Knox has stayed out of the spotlight over the years — unlike his twin sister, Vivienne, who recently attended the Tony Awards with the mom-of-six since she acted as an assistant alongside Angelina on Broadway's The Outsiders.
The Oscar winner — who shares her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt — raved over Vivienne's talent, telling a reporter earlier this year, "She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this.’"
"She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously," the humanitarian added.
While Vivienne and her mom have bonded over theater, Brad's relationship with their kids has only worsened over the years.
As OK! reported, when Vivienne was listed in the Playbill for The Outsiders, she dropped "Pitt" from her hyphenated last name to go by "Vivienne Jolie."
She wasn't the first of her siblings to do so, as when Shiloh turned 18 on May 27, she hired a lawyer to drop "Pitt" from her moniker as well. In addition, daughter Zahara, 19, introduced herself as "Zahara Jolie" at a sorority event last year at Spelman College.
An insider spilled that the dad-of-six was "aware and upset" by the changes, noting, "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a separate source said, pointing out that the drama "basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: That Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."
The insider was referring to the rumors that the Tomb Raider star allegedly encouraged her kids to stop spending time with her former spouse.
An additional source claimed that despite the family divide, the Hollywood hunk isn't giving up on trying to repair the bond he once had with his kids, including sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20.
"He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try," the insider stated. "He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina."
The tension between Brad and the kids may stem from the family's infamous 2016 plane ride, in which Angelina accused him of physically and verbally abusing her and some of their children.
Daily Mail published the photos of Knox out with his mom.