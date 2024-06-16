Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air' for Actor Following Contentious Split From Angelina Jolie: 'There's No Drama'
Ines de Ramon is not like the other girls!
According to a source, Brad Pitt and the jewelry designer may be taking the next step in their relationship after almost two years together.
“Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad,” the source said of the 31-year-old. “With her, there’s no drama.”
Unlike his previous marriage to Angelina Jolie — which resulted in a longtime legal battle that has still yet to be resolved — his relationship with de Ramon has only gotten better with time.
“She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn’t a celeb herself,” the insider added. “And she doesn’t want to be.”
Apparently, the couple has even begun to discuss potentially tying the knot themselves.
“They’re not going to waste time with a long engagement,” the source said, noting that Pitt’s pal George Clooney has volunteered his Lake Como villa for their potential wedding.
“There’s a bit of urgency with this,” the insider continued, “because Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines and she wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby.”
The Oscar winner may be rushing to have children, as the kids he shares with Jolie have seemingly decided they want nothing to do with him.
As OK! previously reported, the former lovebirds' first biological child, Shiloh, 18, recently filed to drop “Pitt” from her surname.
"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source told People in an article published on June 3. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
The insider noted how this was a particularly low blow for the 60-year-old as he "never felt more joy than when she was born."
"He always wanted a daughter," they shared, confessing that he's "still happy" to be with de Ramon, but his estranged relationships with his children "pain him."
A second source admitted, "He still loves all of his kids tremendously," but the "whole process has been very hard for the whole family."
In addition to Shiloh, Brad shares five other kids with Angelina — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
Since Angelina and Brad’s split, Shiloh was not the only offspring to drop his name, as Zahara and Vivienne have both publicly used only Jolie.
Star reported on Brad and Ines' relationship status.