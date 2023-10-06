Dating Around? Gigi Hadid Grabs Dinner With Bradley Cooper Months After Ending Fling With His BFF Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid was a sight to see as she had dinner with Bradley Cooper in New York City.
On Thursday, October 5, the supermodel, 28, was caught on a date night with the A Star is Born actor, 48, just months after her romance with Cooper's best friend Leonardo DiCaprio fizzled out.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Hadid flaunted her long legs in a tan mini skirt, white crop top and black leather jacket. She accessorized her chic ensemble with trendy white slouchy socks and black loafers.
Cooper walked next to her repping the One Tribe Foundation on his bright blue T-shirt, which he layered beneath a flannel jacket and blue jeans.
Hadid's bodyguard trailed behind the duo as they strolled down the city streets and headed into the same car after enjoying dinner at Via Carota.
It remains unclear if the two A-listers were just grabbing dinner as friends or if the date meant something more.
Whether pals or future lovers, the duo definitely has one thing in common: being single parents-of-one.
Hadid shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Cooper is a father to his and ex Irina Shayk's 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine.
The pair's joint sighting comes as a surprise considering Cooper is one of DiCaprio's closest pals.
Hadid and DiCaprio sparked romance rumors for months as they were spotted on several intimate dates together, though the relationship never turned serious before it ended altogether.
The 2016 Model of the Year was first linked to the Titanic star roughly one year ago, when they were spotted at a New York Fashion Week after-party together.
They were a "friendly, no strings situationship" for months before the on-off fling appeared to fizzle for good late this summer.
"[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment," an insider said at the time.
It didn't take long for DiCaprio to move on, however, as The Wolf of Wall Street actor is reportedly dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 25.
Back in August, the Killers of the Flower Moon star was seen on an ice cream date with Ceretti in Santa Barbara, Calif., and was caught kissing her at an Ibiza nightclub in Spain just a couple weeks later.
