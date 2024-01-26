Going Strong! Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spotted Holding Hands on Loved-Up Stroll in London
Newest "it" couple?
On Thursday, January 25, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who were first romantically linked in October 2023, finally confirmed their relationship status when they were spotted strolling hand in hand in London.
Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 49, were seen chatting and walking the streets of the city before stopping at one corner, where the model slipped her arm around the actor’s waist.
Hadid, who wore a brown leather jacket, tan oversized pants, loafers and small oval sunnies, and Cooper, who had on Nike high tops, camo cargo pants, a black peacoat and a blue checkered beanie, were seen laughing and enjoying one another's company.
Despite being spotted together on many occasions, this was the first time the two have shown any PDA.
As OK! previously reported, a source told Life & Style in December 2023 that the lovebirds were taking the next step in their relationship.
“Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious,” the insider spilled.
“Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together,” they added of the celebs, who are both parents-of-one. “Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other.”
Apparently, raising their kids was what brought the unexpected stars together in the first place.
"They’ve bonded over that," the source said of Hadid, who shares 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, 30, while Cooper shares daughter Lea de Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. "They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common."
The source then mentioned Hadid’s brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio last year, noting the fling was "a little complicated," but "apparently there are no hard feelings between them."
"While Gigi had fun with Leo, it’s no secret that he’s not the commitment type," they added.
Cooper, on the other hand, is supposedly ready to start a new life with someone.
"He’s not a player. He actually wants a long-term relationship," they continued. "This romance could go the distance."
Additionally, even Cooper’s ex supports the Silver Linings Playbook alum’s relationship with Hadid.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness. In fact, Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him," a second insider claimed.
Page Six reported on Hadid and Bradley's outing.