Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are 'Having Fun' as Dating Rumors Swirl

"They are having fun," an insider explained of the dynamic between Hadid and Cooper. "She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."

The Vogue cover girl — who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik — and the Hangover star — who shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with former girlfriend Irina Shayk — both have their focus set on their kiddos rather than a committed relationship. However, the two have made the most of their time off from parental duties.