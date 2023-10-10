Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are 'Having Fun' as Dating Rumors Swirl
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper seem to have made a connection!
According to insiders, the supermodel, 28, and the A Star Is Born actor, 48, are in the early stages of getting to know each other but aren't diving into anything serious after being spotted out together in New York City over the past week.
"They are having fun," an insider explained of the dynamic between Hadid and Cooper. "She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all."
The Vogue cover girl — who shares a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik — and the Hangover star — who shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with former girlfriend Irina Shayk — both have their focus set on their kiddos rather than a committed relationship. However, the two have made the most of their time off from parental duties.
"They have] things in common so it's possible to see it progress," the source noted while adding that Hadid "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while."
"It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute…and there is an attraction," the insider noted.
Sources close to the famous pair also noted that Hadid currently has her sights set on her fashion line and a possible venture into acting — which Cooper surely knows a thing or two about.
On Thursday, October 5, Hadid and Cooper were seen grabbing dinner together at Via Carota in the West Village and getting in the same SUV as they departed the eatery.
The duo fueled speculation again on Sunday, October 8, when they were spotted returning to New York City with overnight bags.
This will be the second A-list actor Hadid has been linked to in the past year after spending quite a bit of time with Leonardo DiCaprio — whom Cooper is reportedly very close friends with. "Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings situationship' right now," a source claimed earlier this summer.
"[They] travel so often so it's best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid," the source said of the casual situation — that reportedly cooled off over the summer. "Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."
Cooper was most recently seen getting cozy with his baby mama during a trip to Italy despite rumors that she was romancing Tom Brady.
