Suki Waterhouse Admits 2015 Split From Ex Bradley Cooper Was 'Dark, Difficult and Isolating'

While the singer, 32, told British Vogue she's "pretty strong at this point ... when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating."

"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life," she said, likely referring to her successful music and acting career as well as her engagement to baby daddy Robert Pattinson, 38.