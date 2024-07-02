Suki Waterhouse Admits 2015 Split From Ex Bradley Cooper Was 'Dark, Difficult and Isolating'
Suki Waterhouse shared a few details about her split from Bradley Cooper nearly a decade after their breakup.
The actress was just 21 years old when she started dating the Oscar nominee, then 38, in 2013, with their eyebrow-raising romance coming to an end two years later.
While the singer, 32, told British Vogue she's "pretty strong at this point ... when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating."
"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life," she said, likely referring to her successful music and acting career as well as her engagement to baby daddy Robert Pattinson, 38.
The British beauty explained that she channeled some of her heartbreak into her songs because "you can’t let go of things until you expose them to sunlight and they shrivel up and die."
"A lot of it just doesn’t go away," she acknowledged. "That’s just life."
- Robert Pattinson 'Wants to Make It Official' With Suki Waterhouse After Pair Welcomed First Child: 'They Love Being Parents'
- Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex of Her and Robert Pattinson's Baby During Coachella Performance
- Suki Waterhouse Shares Adorable Glimpse of Her First Baby With Partner Robert Pattinson: Photo
The mom-of-one — who gave birth to a baby girl in March — doesn't look back at her past romances with fondness, expressing, "Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."
"When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect," she added. "It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time."
In hindsight, the Daisy Jones and the Six alum realized she "played a part" in her failed "brutal" relationships.
"Sometimes you’re going to get an unfair shot, but there’s usually some form of karmic retribution, which I’ve definitely found with certain people," she stated. "You watch their narrative play out and you’re like, ‘Haha, now everyone else knows you’re s---.’"
"I wouldn’t take anything back," the movie star added. "All these chaotic ways that my life went, it was always material."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cooper went on to welcome a daughter with ex Irina Shayk, 38, and he's now dating model Gigi Hadid, 29.
Waterhouse isn't keeping tabs on her ex, as she now feels "pure love" with Pattinson.
"I wake up in the morning feeling really great. I’ll probably go down again at some point, that’s just how it works," she reasoned. "But you wear your scars and if you can take them and build them into something and share them, then that’s the ultimate."