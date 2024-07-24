Gigi Hadid 'Furious' at Suki Waterhouse for Shading Bradley Cooper: Actor's Girlfriend 'Isn't About to Let This Go,' Claims Source

As OK! reported, Waterhouse, 32, and the dad-of-one 49, dated from 2013 to 2015, when he was 38 and she was just 21.

In her sit-down with British Vogue, she hinted their relationship wasn't a healthy one, sharing, "Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."

"When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect," she claimed. "It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time."