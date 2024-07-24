OK Magazine
Gigi Hadid 'Furious' at Suki Waterhouse for Shading Bradley Cooper: Actor's Girlfriend 'Isn't About to Let This Go,' Claims Source

A composite image of Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper
Source: mega

An insider claimed that Bradley Cooper's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is no longer on good terms with his ex Suki Waterhouse.

Jul. 24 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Gigi Hadid is standing up for her man.

According to an insider, the model was "furious" after boyfriend Bradley Cooper's ex Suki Waterhouse painted the Oscar nominee in a negative light during a recent interview.

Source: mega

An insider claimed Bradley Cooper's girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is upset by the remarks his ex Suki Waterhouse recently made.

Though the ladies were once on good terms, "they’ve fallen out and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them," the source spilled to a news outlet.

"Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause," the source added of the blonde beauty, 29. "She isn’t about to let this go."

Source: mega

The singer dated Cooper from 2013 to 2015.

As OK! reported, Waterhouse, 32, and the dad-of-one 49, dated from 2013 to 2015, when he was 38 and she was just 21.

In her sit-down with British Vogue, she hinted their relationship wasn't a healthy one, sharing, "Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."

"When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect," she claimed. "It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time."

Source: mega

Waterhouse admitted she felt 'fetishized' by men when she was in her 20s.

The Daisy Jones and the Six alum went on to call her and Cooper's split "dark and difficult," explaining she felt isolated and disoriented since she was hiding her pain from the public.

"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life," added Waterhouse, likely referring to finding love with fiancé Robert Pattinson, 38, whom she welcomed a baby with earlier this year.

In the end, the singer has no regrets about what she aired out to the public.

"Suki spoke her truth. If Gigi doesn’t like it, that’s her problem," the insider declared.

Cooper and Hadid first sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2023, and their relationship has only strengthened since then.

Source: mega

The actor's relationship with Hadid has become 'very serious,' an insider previously spilled.

One source told a magazine the two are now "very serious" and have a ton in common since they're both parents: the American Sniper star shares daughter Lea de Seine, 7, with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid co-parents daughter Khai, 3, with Zayn Malik.

"They have an amazing bond and have a lot of fun together," the source said. "Gigi and Bradley both prioritize their kids [and] love spending time away from NYC. They’ve clicked in every way."

Life & Style reported on Hadid being angry with Waterhouse.

