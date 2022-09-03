Rekindled Romance? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Considering Having Another Baby Following Tropical Family Getaway

Is Irina Shayk taking a page out of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's book? Sources spilled the 36-year-old supermodel is thinking about having another baby with Bradley Cooper despite their 2019 split.

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2015 and in 2017 they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The former couple have been amicably coparenting for the past three years, with both Cooper and Shayk being linked to other short-lived relationships.