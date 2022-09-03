Rekindled Romance? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Considering Having Another Baby Following Tropical Family Getaway
Is Irina Shayk taking a page out of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's book? Sources spilled the 36-year-old supermodel is thinking about having another baby with Bradley Cooper despite their 2019 split.
The pair sparked dating rumors in 2015 and in 2017 they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The former couple have been amicably coparenting for the past three years, with both Cooper and Shayk being linked to other short-lived relationships.
Shayk previously dated Kanye West while Cooper is currently believed to be seeing political staffer Huma Abedin. However, the exes sparked rumors of reconciliation when they shared a series of family photos from their tropical vacation together.
"It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together," a source dished. "She would like her daughter to have a sibling."
Another insider added, "They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid."
"It’s not Bennifer 2.0 where the other person is always in the back of their head, it’s more like, ‘why not?’" the insider explained. "They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in."
As OK! previously reported, the 36-year-old model had a brief fling with the "Gold Digger" rapper last summer after the duo was spotted at the Villa La Coste in France celebrating Ye's 44th birthday. However, an insider later revealed they had gone their separate ways.
"It was never a serious thing that took off," the source said at the time. "[Kanye] doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though."
The insider noted that the rapper's focus was on his work and his kids, rather than nurturing a budding romance.