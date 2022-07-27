Matchmaker, Matchmaker! Anna Wintour Allegedly Set Up It Couple Bradley Cooper & Huma Abedin

"Bradley asked Anna to set him up with someone from her inner circle," an unnamed insider recently spilled. And it seems Wintour took her alleged role as matchmaker seriously, opting to connect Cooper with 45-year-old Abedin, whose looks, smarts and appreciation for privacy allegedly ticked all of the 47-year-old star’s boxes.

"Huma has brains and beauty, and while she understands what it's like to be in the spotlight, she doesn't want to be a celebrity,” the source explained. “Three traits Bradley told Anna that he was looking for in a woman,” they continued, noting that "Anna just knew Huma would be perfect for Bradley.”

And it seems Wintour was spot on in her selection. "On their first date, they got along better than even she could have expected!" the insider shared.