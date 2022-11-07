Back Together? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Handsy Morning Walk In NYC
Back on?! Three years after Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ended their romance, it appears the twosome has reconciled.
On Monday, November 7, photogs caught the parents of 5-year-old Lea De Seine walking arm-in-arm around New York City as they took two dogs for a stroll.
At one point, the model, 36, even had her hand on the Oscar winner's backside, and the 47-year-old actor was smiling from ear-to-ear during their outing.
Just as telling, on Friday, November 4, the mom-of-one uploaded a Halloween photo that showed her sitting on the lap of someone dressed in a bear costume, and while their face wasn't visible, pictures showed the Hangover star dressed in the same apparel while out with their daughter on the holiday.
The sighting comes jut two months after they first sparked reconciliation rumors, as they were seen embarking on a tropical vacation with their daughter.
While some believed Cooper was dating politician Huma Abedin, 46, at the time, one insider claimed the exes were thinking of getting back together and even having a second child.
"They both [Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else and they are both into the idea of having a kid," the source spilled. "They have to deal with each other anyway since they are parents together. They are both thinking, maybe it’s time to finally really settle in."
While the Russian beauty was linked to Kanye West, 45, things never materialized into a full-fledged relationship, Cooper had a hush-hush fling with Glee alum Dianna Agron, 36.
Nonetheless, the duo appeared to have always been on good terms with one another as they cared for their daughter. Plus, Shayk has continued to show her support for the Alias star's career, showing up solo to the NYC premiere of his film Nightmare Alley in late 2020.
Daily Mail published the new photos of Cooper and Shayk's touchy outing.