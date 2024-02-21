Bradley Cooper Reveals Jay-Z Was Watching 'Judge Judy' While He Pitched Beyoncé 'A Star Is Born': 'I Was Freaking Out'

Bradley Cooper got a very candid look into Beyoncé and Jay-Z's home life.

During an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, the actor, 49, recalled going to the Hollywood power couple's home to pitch Beyoncé, 42, the idea for the 2018 film A Star Is Born, a role which ultimately went to Lady Gaga.

However, it was what the rapper, 54, was doing during the meeting that was even more intriguing to Cooper.